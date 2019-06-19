The boat suspected of being used to smuggle crystal meth in Japan’s biggest ever drug bust. Photo: Kyodo
The Hong Kong connection: city’s link to Japan’s biggest drug bust emerges
- Gang behind US$554 million drug haul flew in from Hong Kong on separate flights, unaware that police were watching
- Men were tailed to members-only yacht club and seen travelling to open sea before retrieving suspected drug package
