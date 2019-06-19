Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Juntendo University in Tokyo. Photo: Twitter
East Asia

Women outperform men after Japan medical school stops rigging exam scores

  • Female students who sat the entrance exams at Tokyo’s Juntendo University had a pass rate of 8.28 per cent, compared with 7.72 per cent for their male counterparts
  • Juntendo attributed the results to its decision to ‘abolish the unfair treatment of female applicants’, after last year’s revelations it had been manipulating scores in favour of men
Topic |   Gender equality
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 6:30pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Juntendo University in Tokyo. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
Yumi Ishikawa, leader and founder of the KuToo movement. Photo: Reuters
Society

Japan’s #KuToo founder Yumi Ishikawa asks: ‘Is it bad for a feminist to get naked?’

  • KuToo began as a movement against high heels and gendered dress codes in Japanese workplaces
  • The founder, however, has become the target of online harassment after her nude modelling photos stirred further debate about image expectations placed on women in Japan
Topic |   Japan
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Published: 5:30pm, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:46am, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Yumi Ishikawa, leader and founder of the KuToo movement. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.