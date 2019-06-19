Juntendo University in Tokyo. Photo: Twitter
Women outperform men after Japan medical school stops rigging exam scores
- Female students who sat the entrance exams at Tokyo’s Juntendo University had a pass rate of 8.28 per cent, compared with 7.72 per cent for their male counterparts
- Juntendo attributed the results to its decision to ‘abolish the unfair treatment of female applicants’, after last year’s revelations it had been manipulating scores in favour of men
Yumi Ishikawa, leader and founder of the KuToo movement. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s #KuToo founder Yumi Ishikawa asks: ‘Is it bad for a feminist to get naked?’
- KuToo began as a movement against high heels and gendered dress codes in Japanese workplaces
- The founder, however, has become the target of online harassment after her nude modelling photos stirred further debate about image expectations placed on women in Japan
