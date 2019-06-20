Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Thae Yong Ho, former North Korean deputy ambassador to Britain, speaking at a press conference in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Kim Jong-un regime won’t last beyond 20 years, predicts North Korean diplomat who defected

  • Thae Yong-ho, who fled his post as the North’s deputy ambassador to Britain in 2016, said Kim Jong-un enjoys strong support from the senior military generals
  • But in two decades, when the younger generals come to power, Kim’s regime will go into decline, Thae predicts
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thae Yong Ho, former North Korean deputy ambassador to Britain, speaking at a press conference in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, left, with cast members of Parasite. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea holds up Parasite, Palme d’Or-winning South Korean film, as proof that Kim Jong-un’s leadership is best

  • North Korean propaganda website uses an award-winning South Korean film about social inequality to praise its own regime as one that is ‘envied and admired’
  • The film’s director, Bong Joon-ho, was awarded the top prize at this year’s Cannes for the film
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:54pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:46am, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, left, with cast members of Parasite. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.