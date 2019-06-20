Thae Yong Ho, former North Korean deputy ambassador to Britain, speaking at a press conference in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Kim Jong-un regime won’t last beyond 20 years, predicts North Korean diplomat who defected
- Thae Yong-ho, who fled his post as the North’s deputy ambassador to Britain in 2016, said Kim Jong-un enjoys strong support from the senior military generals
- But in two decades, when the younger generals come to power, Kim’s regime will go into decline, Thae predicts
South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, left, with cast members of Parasite. Photo: AP
North Korea holds up Parasite, Palme d’Or-winning South Korean film, as proof that Kim Jong-un’s leadership is best
- North Korean propaganda website uses an award-winning South Korean film about social inequality to praise its own regime as one that is ‘envied and admired’
- The film’s director, Bong Joon-ho, was awarded the top prize at this year’s Cannes for the film
