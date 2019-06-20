The man was originally sentenced to eight years in prison. Photo: Alamy
100,000 South Koreans call for dismissal of judge who reduced jail sentence of child rapist
- A 35-year-old man was jailed for eight years last November for having sex with a 10-year-old girl, which he had claimed was ‘consensual’
- A judge later reduced the sentence to three years, saying there was ‘insufficient evidence’, apart from the child’s testimony, that Lee assaulted her
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
The man was originally sentenced to eight years in prison. Photo: Alamy
Boris Kunsevitsky was arrested by Australian police in 2017. Photo: Facebook
Singapore-based paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky who abused dozens of boys across Asia kept photos in file called ‘Jailbait’
- Boris Kunsevitsky, 52, admits preying on children in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore and Australia
- He was active from the early 2000s until his eventual arrest in 2017, after one of his victims came forward
Topic | Singapore
Boris Kunsevitsky was arrested by Australian police in 2017. Photo: Facebook