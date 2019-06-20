Channels

Juntendo University in Tokyo. Photo: Twitter
East Asia

13 women seek US$3.7 million in damages against Japan medical school over rigged entrance exams

  • The plaintiffs are seeking a combined US$3.7 million in damages after the scandal came to light last year, according to their lawyers
  • The group, comprised of women in their teens through their 20s, said they suffered emotional distress and their respect for the examination process was betrayed by the school’s gender-based discrimination
Published: 7:08pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:08pm, 20 Jun, 2019

East Asia

Women outperform men after Japan medical school stops rigging exam scores

  • Female students who sat the entrance exams at Tokyo’s Juntendo University had a pass rate of 8.28 per cent, compared with 7.72 per cent for their male counterparts
  • Juntendo attributed the results to its decision to ‘abolish the unfair treatment of female applicants’, after last year’s revelations it had been manipulating scores in favour of men
Published: 6:30pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:36pm, 19 Jun, 2019

