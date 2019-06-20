Juntendo University in Tokyo. Photo: Twitter
13 women seek US$3.7 million in damages against Japan medical school over rigged entrance exams
- The plaintiffs are seeking a combined US$3.7 million in damages after the scandal came to light last year, according to their lawyers
- The group, comprised of women in their teens through their 20s, said they suffered emotional distress and their respect for the examination process was betrayed by the school’s gender-based discrimination
Juntendo University in Tokyo. Photo: Twitter
Women outperform men after Japan medical school stops rigging exam scores
- Female students who sat the entrance exams at Tokyo’s Juntendo University had a pass rate of 8.28 per cent, compared with 7.72 per cent for their male counterparts
- Juntendo attributed the results to its decision to ‘abolish the unfair treatment of female applicants’, after last year’s revelations it had been manipulating scores in favour of men
