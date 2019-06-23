Channels

Some 12,000 passengers were affected by the power outage. File photo: Bloomberg
East Asia

Lone slug held responsible for power outage that Japan caused disruptions for 12,000 rail passengers

  • A slug that crawled into an electric power device installed near rail tracks short-circuited the system, bringing chaos to thousands of passengers in southern Japan
  • Officials initially thought a bug was behind the power failure, until they found the electrocuted body of a slug
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:27pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:27pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Some 12,000 passengers were affected by the power outage. File photo: Bloomberg
