Japanese Crown Prince Akishino, accompanied by his wife Crown Princess Kiko. Photo: AP
What do Japanese Crown Prince Akishino’s complaints reveal about royal rivalry and private frustrations?
- Akishino ignored royal protocol to discuss his daughter’s wedding plans and his own imperial duties, prompting speculation ‘he has his own agenda’
- He also suggested the retirement from public life of the former emperor and empress has left too few royals to carry out official duties
Topic | Royalty
Japanese Crown Prince Akishino, accompanied by his wife Crown Princess Kiko. Photo: AP