A teacher gives a lecture at an academy in Seoul preparing applicants for entry exams to the civil service. Photo: Reuters
The South Korean dream: K-pop star, tech baron? Nope, it’s the civil service
- A stable career, steady pay cheque and insulation from economic headwinds make the civil service one of the country’s most sought after employers
- But the competition for jobs is stiff and applicants are paying big money to spend years studying at academies that promise success in the entry exams
