A photo released in May shows Kim Jong-un observing tests of different weapons systems in North Korea. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
East Asia

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un not ready to denuclearise, US intelligence agency chief Robert Ashley says

  • Comments come ahead of Trump’s visit to South Korea, after exchange of letters with Kim boosted hopes for resumption of talks
  • Earlier summit collapsed when leaders were unable to bridge differences between US demands for denuclearisation and North Korean demands for sanctions relief
Topic |   Kim Jong-un
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:37am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:37am, 25 Jun, 2019

A photo released in May shows Kim Jong-un observing tests of different weapons systems in North Korea. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his American counterpart Donald Trump will have “in-depth” denuclearisation discussions during their summit, according to the presidential Blue House. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Trump expected to visit DMZ during Moon summit in Seoul, raising hopes of resumption in denuclearisation talks with Kim

  • The US president and his South Korean counterpart are seen as likely to travel to the area and issue a joint statement on peace
  • A Trump visit would also be a political stunt for his domestic audience, allowing him to claim responsibility for inter-Korean stability, an expert says
Topic |   North Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 8:02pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:04pm, 24 Jun, 2019

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his American counterpart Donald Trump will have “in-depth” denuclearisation discussions during their summit, according to the presidential Blue House. Photo: AFP
