Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump at the White House. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Would Donald Trump really abandon ‘one-sided’ defence pact with Japan? Insiders suggest he’s discussed it privately

  • The treaty, signed more than 60 years ago, forms the foundation of the alliance between the countries that emerged from World War Two
  • Without it, Japan would need to find another way to defend itself against threats from China and North Korea
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 11:55am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:24pm, 25 Jun, 2019

F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets on the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea in 2018. Photo: AP
Geopolitics

What is the US Navy doing on Japan’s Iwo Jima, nearly 75 years after World War II?

  • While the island – where a key battle took place in 1945 – is sovereign Japanese territory, it is also a strategic facility for US and Japanese troops
  • For 20 years, US fighter pilots have used it to practise the high-pressure manoeuvre of taking off and landing on aircraft carriers
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 12:00pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:19pm, 2 Jun, 2019

