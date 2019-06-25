Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump at the White House. Photo: Kyodo
Would Donald Trump really abandon ‘one-sided’ defence pact with Japan? Insiders suggest he’s discussed it privately
- The treaty, signed more than 60 years ago, forms the foundation of the alliance between the countries that emerged from World War Two
- Without it, Japan would need to find another way to defend itself against threats from China and North Korea
F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets on the deck of the USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea in 2018. Photo: AP
What is the US Navy doing on Japan’s Iwo Jima, nearly 75 years after World War II?
- While the island – where a key battle took place in 1945 – is sovereign Japanese territory, it is also a strategic facility for US and Japanese troops
- For 20 years, US fighter pilots have used it to practise the high-pressure manoeuvre of taking off and landing on aircraft carriers
