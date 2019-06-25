Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A police officer stops traffic as demonstrators protest at the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: Bloomberg
Geopolitics

G20 Osaka: Japan closes schools and tightens security as authorities brace for protests at summit

  • Demonstrators representing a range of concerns will gather in Japanese city, protesting over Diaoyu Islands, Falun Gong and Hong Kong extradition bill
  • Visa has also been granted to Uygur activist Rebiya Kadeer despite Beijing’s objections to her entering the country
Topic |   G20
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 1:53pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:23pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A police officer stops traffic as demonstrators protest at the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Hong Kong protesters’ audacity – in particular their open defiance of the city’s ultimate political masters in Beijing – has gained them widespread praise. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Scoffing in Singapore, praise in Philippines: how Asia sees Hong Kong’s extradition bill protests

  • The mammoth marches that involved an estimated 2 million people have inspired a range of views from the region’s citizens and direct action veterans
  • Some are in favour, and see hope in Hongkongers’ audacity – while others run the gamut from shrill condemnation to ambivalence
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Phila Siu  

Published: 11:00am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:25pm, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Hong Kong protesters’ audacity – in particular their open defiance of the city’s ultimate political masters in Beijing – has gained them widespread praise. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.