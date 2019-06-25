A police officer stops traffic as demonstrators protest at the G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: Bloomberg
G20 Osaka: Japan closes schools and tightens security as authorities brace for protests at summit
- Demonstrators representing a range of concerns will gather in Japanese city, protesting over Diaoyu Islands, Falun Gong and Hong Kong extradition bill
- Visa has also been granted to Uygur activist Rebiya Kadeer despite Beijing’s objections to her entering the country
The Hong Kong protesters’ audacity – in particular their open defiance of the city’s ultimate political masters in Beijing – has gained them widespread praise. Photo: Dickson Lee
Scoffing in Singapore, praise in Philippines: how Asia sees Hong Kong’s extradition bill protests
- The mammoth marches that involved an estimated 2 million people have inspired a range of views from the region’s citizens and direct action veterans
- Some are in favour, and see hope in Hongkongers’ audacity – while others run the gamut from shrill condemnation to ambivalence
