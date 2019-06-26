Hong Kong protesters begin to occupy Harcourt Road in Admiralty. Photo: SCMP Pictures
‘Hong Kong is a city in China – we have many more’: academic Gao Jian defends Beijing’s governance at regional conference
- Gao also suggested critics of China’s policies in Xinjiang should consider the consequences of Beijing becoming unstable should it fail to confront terrorism
- He encountered resistance from participants, who referenced the protests in Hong Kong and the treatment of Uygurs to criticise Beijing’s approach to governing
Topic | Diplomacy
Hong Kong protesters begin to occupy Harcourt Road in Admiralty. Photo: SCMP Pictures