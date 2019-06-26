A Japanese schoolgirl and mother walk to school. Photo: Reuters
Mother of Japanese girl found dead in home toilet handed suspended sentence for being complicit in abuse
- Nagisa Kurihara’s husband assaulted their 10-year-old daughter, made her stand for hours in a cold bathroom and instructed the mother not to feed her
- A court ruled that Kurihara failed to report the abuse and had complied with her husband’s instructions
