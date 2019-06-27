US President Donald Trump walks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June 2018. Photo: AFP
US and North Korea in behind-the-scenes talks over third summit, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in says
- Trump says he will not meet Kim Jong-un during G20 trip to Asia, but may ‘speak with him in a different form’
- Recent exchange of letters between US and North Korean leaders has boosted hopes for a revival of stalled negotiations
A photo released in May shows Kim Jong-un observing tests of different weapons systems in North Korea. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un not ready to denuclearise, US intelligence agency chief Robert Ashley says
- Comments come ahead of Trump’s visit to South Korea, after exchange of letters with Kim boosted hopes for resumption of talks
- Earlier summit collapsed when leaders were unable to bridge differences between US demands for denuclearisation and North Korean demands for sanctions relief
