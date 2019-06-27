Channels

US President Donald Trump walks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June 2018. Photo: AFP
East Asia

US and North Korea in behind-the-scenes talks over third summit, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in says

  • Trump says he will not meet Kim Jong-un during G20 trip to Asia, but may ‘speak with him in a different form’
  • Recent exchange of letters between US and North Korean leaders has boosted hopes for a revival of stalled negotiations
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:24am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:24am, 27 Jun, 2019

East Asia

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un not ready to denuclearise, US intelligence agency chief Robert Ashley says

  • Comments come ahead of Trump’s visit to South Korea, after exchange of letters with Kim boosted hopes for resumption of talks
  • Earlier summit collapsed when leaders were unable to bridge differences between US demands for denuclearisation and North Korean demands for sanctions relief
Topic |   Kim Jong-un
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:37am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:35pm, 25 Jun, 2019

