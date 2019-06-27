Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A loader moves plastic recyclable resources onto a conveyor belt at Ichikawa Kankyo Engineering recycle centre in Narashino. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Not green enough: as G20 host, Japan faces uncomfortable criticism of its environmental record

  • Campaigners have criticised Japan for moving too slowly on reducing plastic consumption
  • Japan also faces growing scrutiny on climate change issues because of its continued use of coal
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:07pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:11pm, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A loader moves plastic recyclable resources onto a conveyor belt at Ichikawa Kankyo Engineering recycle centre in Narashino. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Negotiating teams meeting at the White House in Washington ahead of trade talks in February. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China and US negotiating teams scramble to make a plan for Xi Jinping and Donald Trump’s G20 Osaka summit

  • China, US trade teams may meet in Osaka as early as Tuesday, sources say, while top negotiators are set to speak on the phone ahead of the trip
  • Negotiators have not spoken since the talks collapsed in early May but a call between Xi and Trump confirmed the meeting in Japan
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Orange Wang  

Published: 1:00am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:29pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Negotiating teams meeting at the White House in Washington ahead of trade talks in February. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.