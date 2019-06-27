A loader moves plastic recyclable resources onto a conveyor belt at Ichikawa Kankyo Engineering recycle centre in Narashino. Photo: AFP
Not green enough: as G20 host, Japan faces uncomfortable criticism of its environmental record
- Campaigners have criticised Japan for moving too slowly on reducing plastic consumption
- Japan also faces growing scrutiny on climate change issues because of its continued use of coal
Topic | Japan
A loader moves plastic recyclable resources onto a conveyor belt at Ichikawa Kankyo Engineering recycle centre in Narashino. Photo: AFP
Negotiating teams meeting at the White House in Washington ahead of trade talks in February. Photo: Reuters
China and US negotiating teams scramble to make a plan for Xi Jinping and Donald Trump’s G20 Osaka summit
- China, US trade teams may meet in Osaka as early as Tuesday, sources say, while top negotiators are set to speak on the phone ahead of the trip
- Negotiators have not spoken since the talks collapsed in early May but a call between Xi and Trump confirmed the meeting in Japan
Topic | US-China trade war
Negotiating teams meeting at the White House in Washington ahead of trade talks in February. Photo: Reuters