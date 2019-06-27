President Donald Trump has told US media that “if we are attacked, Japan doesn’t have to help us at all”. Photo: Bloomberg
Trump’s complaints over Japan security treaty ‘music to ears’ of China and North Korea
- The US ambassador to Japan denied reports Trump was considering pulling out of the 1951 agreement, only to later be undermined by the president
- Trump’s claim that Tokyo is ‘taking advantage’ of Washington will be welcomed by Beijing and Pyongyang as a sign of discord, experts say
