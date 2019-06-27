The dance happened during the Liberty Korea Party’s Woman Festa event in Seoul. Photo: AFP
Women drop pants at event held by South Korean political party to promote women’s rights
- The main opposition Liberty Korea Party this week held an event in Seoul to discuss women’s roles in politics
- As part of the event, five performers pulled down their pants to flash the message, ‘Victory for LKP’, written on their underwear
Topic | South Korea
