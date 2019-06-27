Most of the railways across Bangladesh are unfenced. Photo: EPA
Over 500 ‘headphone walkers’ killed in past decade while walking on railway tracks in Bangladesh capital
- It is a crime to walk on railway tracks in the country, but some people have remained deaf to the law, according to police
- ‘Headphone walkers’ are the latest menace in the country, which sees about 1,000 deaths on its mostly unfenced railways every year
