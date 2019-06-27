Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Most of the railways across Bangladesh are unfenced. Photo: EPA
East Asia

Over 500 ‘headphone walkers’ killed in past decade while walking on railway tracks in Bangladesh capital

  • It is a crime to walk on railway tracks in the country, but some people have remained deaf to the law, according to police
  • ‘Headphone walkers’ are the latest menace in the country, which sees about 1,000 deaths on its mostly unfenced railways every year
Topic |   Bangladesh
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:00pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Most of the railways across Bangladesh are unfenced. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.