The company behind Tinder has set its eye on attracting markets in Asia. Photo: SCMP
Tinder bids to woo Asia by ditching its image as a dating app for casual sex
- As Tinder’s user growth wanes in North America, the app is setting its sights on Asia, where – from India to South Korea and Singapore – millions of singles have never tried a dating app
- Strategies to win over singles in the region include selling itself as a place to find new friends, and working with local managers with knowledge of local dating customs
Topic | Sex and relationships
