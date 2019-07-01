A whaling boat leaves a port in Shimonoseki, Japan. Photo: AP
Japanese whaling ships set out for first commercial hunts in 33 years, preserving tradition despite backlash
- Whaling has proved a diplomatic flashpoint for Japan, which says the practice is part of the country’s tradition and should not be subject to international interference
- But consumption has declined significantly in recent decades – with much of the population saying they rarely or never eat whale meat
Topic | Japan
A whaling boat leaves a port in Shimonoseki, Japan. Photo: AP