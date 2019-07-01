Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kim Kardashian wearing a bodysuits from her new Kimono clothing line. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Kim Kardashian urged by Kyoto mayor to reconsider ‘Kimono’ as the name for her new shapewear line

  • Backlash against Kardashian was swift, with many social media users accusing her of cultural appropriation
  • Kadokawa’s objections were polite although he was at pains to point out the cultural significance of the garment
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 1:02pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:10pm, 1 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kim Kardashian wearing a bodysuits from her new Kimono clothing line. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kim Kardashian. Photo: AP
East Asia

Kim Kardashian’s ill-fitting trademark sparks ‘KimOhNo’ backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation

  • Kardashian has applied to trademark the word ‘Kimono’ for her new line of shapewear, along with the terms ‘Kimono Body’ and ‘Kimono World’
  • Social media users noted that if the patent is approved, even Japanese firms would be unable to sell kimonos in the US using those terms
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Published: 3:20pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:35pm, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kim Kardashian. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.