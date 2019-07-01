Kim Kardashian wearing a bodysuits from her new Kimono clothing line. Photo: Reuters
Kim Kardashian urged by Kyoto mayor to reconsider ‘Kimono’ as the name for her new shapewear line
- Backlash against Kardashian was swift, with many social media users accusing her of cultural appropriation
- Kadokawa’s objections were polite although he was at pains to point out the cultural significance of the garment
Kim Kardashian’s ill-fitting trademark sparks ‘KimOhNo’ backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation
- Kardashian has applied to trademark the word ‘Kimono’ for her new line of shapewear, along with the terms ‘Kimono Body’ and ‘Kimono World’
- Social media users noted that if the patent is approved, even Japanese firms would be unable to sell kimonos in the US using those terms
