Victims of Japan’s forced labour and their family members at the Supreme Court in Seoul. Photo: AP
Japan hits back at South Korea in forced labour row, tightening rules for export of materials used in tech production
- South Korean courts ordered Japanese firms to compensate people forced into wartime labour, an issue Tokyo says was resolved
- Materials affected are used to produce display screens, in chip manufacture and to clean chips
