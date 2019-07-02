Channels

Kim Kardashian and models wear bodysuits from her new clothing line. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Kim Kardashian ditches ‘Kimono’ and will relaunch her shapewear line with new name

  • Reality star’s trademark attempt sparked swift backlash accusing her of cultural appropriation
  • Critics included Kyoto’s mayor, who wrote letter to Kardashian asking her to reconsider
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 1:20am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:20am, 2 Jul, 2019

Kim Kardashian and models wear bodysuits from her new clothing line. Photo: Reuters
Kim Kardashian and models wear bodysuits from her new Kimono clothing line. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Kim Kardashian urged by Kyoto mayor to reconsider ‘Kimono’ as the name for her new shapewear line

  • Backlash against Kardashian was swift, with many social media users accusing her of cultural appropriation
  • Kadokawa’s objections were polite although he was at pains to point out the cultural significance of the garment
SCMP

Julian Ryall  

Crystal Tai  

Published: 1:02pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:43pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Kim Kardashian and models wear bodysuits from her new Kimono clothing line. Photo: Reuters
