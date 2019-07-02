Kim Kardashian and models wear bodysuits from her new clothing line. Photo: Reuters
Kim Kardashian ditches ‘Kimono’ and will relaunch her shapewear line with new name
- Reality star’s trademark attempt sparked swift backlash accusing her of cultural appropriation
- Critics included Kyoto’s mayor, who wrote letter to Kardashian asking her to reconsider
Kim Kardashian urged by Kyoto mayor to reconsider ‘Kimono’ as the name for her new shapewear line
- Backlash against Kardashian was swift, with many social media users accusing her of cultural appropriation
- Kadokawa’s objections were polite although he was at pains to point out the cultural significance of the garment
