Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping alongside North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a limousine near the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP
What do Kim Jong-un’s limousines reveal about effects of UN sanctions and the ways North Korea evades them?
- Kim’s willingness to show off his luxury cars may be a deliberate signal that he can thumb his nose at sanctions
- Or it could be a propaganda display to distract from how hard the sanctions are biting
Rebecca Johnson is a vocal advocate for the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Photo: Lingnan University
Trump should give Kim a chance to rebuild economy in exchange for nuclear disarmament, says Nobel peace laureate Rebecca Johnson
- ‘Kim can see the writing on the wall’ of failing to rejuvenate the North Korean economy, says Rebecca Johnson, a vocal advocate for a nuclear-free world
- She hopes Trump will break with conventional wisdom and sideline hawkish advisers who advocate for greater pressure and sanctions
