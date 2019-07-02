Channels

Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping alongside North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a limousine near the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP
East Asia

What do Kim Jong-un’s limousines reveal about effects of UN sanctions and the ways North Korea evades them?

  • Kim’s willingness to show off his luxury cars may be a deliberate signal that he can thumb his nose at sanctions
  • Or it could be a propaganda display to distract from how hard the sanctions are biting
Topic |   North Korea
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 12:31pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:31pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Rebecca Johnson is a vocal advocate for the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Photo: Lingnan University
People

Trump should give Kim a chance to rebuild economy in exchange for nuclear disarmament, says Nobel peace laureate Rebecca Johnson

  • ‘Kim can see the writing on the wall’ of failing to rejuvenate the North Korean economy, says Rebecca Johnson, a vocal advocate for a nuclear-free world
  • She hopes Trump will break with conventional wisdom and sideline hawkish advisers who advocate for greater pressure and sanctions
Topic |   North Korea
John Power

John Power  

Published: 10:00am, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:00am, 30 Jun, 2019

