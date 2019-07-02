Channels

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Kim Kardashian's Kimono row has so annoyed the Japanese they plan to send patent officials to US to ensure trademark is withdrawn

  • The reality TV star's new line of shapewear, called 'Kimono', provoked a backlash online and accusations of cultural appropriation
  • She has since promised to find a different name but the Japanese trade minister wants 'a careful examination' of the matter
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:02pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:02pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Japanese women wearing kimonos attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Kim Kardashian and models wear bodysuits from her new clothing line. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Kim Kardashian ditches 'Kimono' and will relaunch her shapewear line with new name

  • Reality star's trademark attempt sparked swift backlash accusing her of cultural appropriation
  • Critics included Kyoto's mayor, who wrote letter to Kardashian asking her to reconsider
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 1:20am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:01pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Kim Kardashian and models wear bodysuits from her new clothing line. Photo: Reuters
