US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo: Bloomberg
East Asia

Trump’s luxury resorts in Indonesia collide with diplomacy in South Korea

  • The US president’s recent meeting with the South Korean leader is the latest example of blurred lines between his official work and business interests
  • His ongoing deals, such as those in Indonesia, have spurred questions about whether his actions are based on what’s best for the country or what’s best for his company
Published: 6:00am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 3 Jul, 2019

The southern side of the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone, South Korea. File photo: AP
East Asia

Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un to meet in demilitarised zone

  • Surprise meeting expected a day after US president issued unprecedented invitation to meet and cross the border for history-making photo opportunity
Kristin Huang  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 11:32am, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:13pm, 30 Jun, 2019

