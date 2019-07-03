Lee Yeo-sang during his time playing for the Lotte Giants. Photo: Handout
Retired South Korean baseball star Lee Yeo-sang accused of selling drugs to teenagers he coached as anti-doping crackdown continues
- Lee, 35, allegedly administered anabolic steroids, growth hormone, testosterone and other drugs to seven teenagers
- Many young players hoping to secure sports scholarships or a place on a professional roster attend coaching academies operated by retired stars
Topic | South Korea
