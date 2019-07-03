Japan’s tougher export rules could deal a crippling blow to chip and display makers such as Samsung. Photo: Kyodo
South Korea to invest US$857 million to break its dependence on Japanese tech materials in response to Tokyo tightening export rules
- Ties between Japan and South Korea have sunk to their lowest point in years amid deepening rift over wartime forced labour
- Japan’s decision to tighten export rules could hurt chip and display makers such as Samsung, incentivising Seoul to develop materials domestically
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. The company could be hit hard by Japan’s new restrictions on exports to South Korea. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan-South Korea ‘trade war’: has Tokyo shot itself in foot?
- Japan is to restrict exports to South Korea of three key materials used in smartphone displays and chips as bilateral ties take turn for the worse
- But move could hurt Japanese companies in the long term as Korean firms are forced to rethink their supply chains
