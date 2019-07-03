Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The government has ordered nearly 800,000 residents of Kagoshima Prefecture and a further 310,000 people in neighbouring Miyazaki. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japan braces for deadly storm after ordering 1 million people evacuated from country’s south

  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged ‘please take action to protect your lives’ as residents warned of flooding, storm surges and landslides
  • Some parts of southern Kyushu have received as much as 1,000mm of rain since Friday, and forecasters expect more by midday on Thursday
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 3:00pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:49pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The government has ordered nearly 800,000 residents of Kagoshima Prefecture and a further 310,000 people in neighbouring Miyazaki. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
The airport’s main runway was shut after a SpiceJet plane overshot the runway. Photo: Twitter
South Asia

Mumbai monsoon: heavy rains force airport runway closure, paralyse city and leave 27 dead

  • Some parts of Mumbai have received 500 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to advise residents to stay indoors
  • Schools and colleges were closed and the city ground to a standstill as its crumbling infrastructure buckled under the strain. A SpiceJet plane skidded off the airport runway on Monday night.
Topic |   India
SCMP

Bloomberg  

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:46pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:07pm, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The airport’s main runway was shut after a SpiceJet plane overshot the runway. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.