Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Japanese destroyers Akebono and Murasame take part in a drill off the coast of Brunei. Photo: AP
East Asia

Japan flexes its military muscle on edge of South China Sea with joint naval drills involving warships, marines

  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has long sought to strengthen the country’s military might by amending its pacifist constitution
  • The drills with the US and other countries come at a time of prolonged tensions over China’s sweeping territorial claims
Topic |   Japan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:00pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:20pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japanese destroyers Akebono and Murasame take part in a drill off the coast of Brunei. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.