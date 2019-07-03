Japanese destroyers Akebono and Murasame take part in a drill off the coast of Brunei. Photo: AP
Japan flexes its military muscle on edge of South China Sea with joint naval drills involving warships, marines
- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has long sought to strengthen the country’s military might by amending its pacifist constitution
- The drills with the US and other countries come at a time of prolonged tensions over China’s sweeping territorial claims
Topic | Japan
Japanese destroyers Akebono and Murasame take part in a drill off the coast of Brunei. Photo: AP