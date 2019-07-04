US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as they meet at the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
North Korea says US ‘hell-bent on hostile acts’ despite wanting to talk
- Pyongyang’s UN mission says US and other countries sent joint letter calling for sanctions on North Korea around the time Trump proposed summit
- Document urges UN member states to comply with Security Council sanctions requiring repatriation of all North Korean workers by December 22
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping at their second meeting in six weeks in the Chinese city of Dalian. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping calls for ‘timely’ easing of North Korea sanctions after Trump-Kim meeting
- Chinese President Xi Jinping’s diplomacy in Pyongyang and Osaka may alter power dynamic on Korean peninsula
