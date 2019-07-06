Channels

A man looks at Sony TV sets in Tokyo. File photo: Reuters
East Asia

No OLED screens for Japan if trade dispute is ‘pushed to extreme’, South Korean engineering expert warns

  • A block on OLED screen exports could mean Japanese electronics firms ‘would not be able to sell high-end TV sets due to a shortage of panels’, said chips expert Park Jea-gun
  • Park’s comments came as Seoul said it would retaliate after Tokyo restricted exports of chemicals critical to South Korea’s production of mobile phone displays and semiconductors
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 7:00am, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:20am, 6 Jul, 2019

A man looks at Sony TV sets in Tokyo. File photo: Reuters
Japan’s tougher export rules could deal a crippling blow to chip and display makers such as Samsung. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

South Korea to invest US$857 million to break its dependence on Japanese tech materials in response to Tokyo tightening export rules

  • Ties between Japan and South Korea have sunk to their lowest point in years amid deepening rift over wartime forced labour
  • Japan’s decision to tighten export rules could hurt chip and display makers such as Samsung, incentivising Seoul to develop materials domestically
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 12:27pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:04pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Japan’s tougher export rules could deal a crippling blow to chip and display makers such as Samsung. Photo: Kyodo
