A man looks at Sony TV sets in Tokyo. File photo: Reuters
No OLED screens for Japan if trade dispute is ‘pushed to extreme’, South Korean engineering expert warns
- A block on OLED screen exports could mean Japanese electronics firms ‘would not be able to sell high-end TV sets due to a shortage of panels’, said chips expert Park Jea-gun
- Park’s comments came as Seoul said it would retaliate after Tokyo restricted exports of chemicals critical to South Korea’s production of mobile phone displays and semiconductors
Topic | Japan
A man looks at Sony TV sets in Tokyo. File photo: Reuters
Japan’s tougher export rules could deal a crippling blow to chip and display makers such as Samsung. Photo: Kyodo
South Korea to invest US$857 million to break its dependence on Japanese tech materials in response to Tokyo tightening export rules
- Ties between Japan and South Korea have sunk to their lowest point in years amid deepening rift over wartime forced labour
- Japan’s decision to tighten export rules could hurt chip and display makers such as Samsung, incentivising Seoul to develop materials domestically
Topic | South Korea
Japan’s tougher export rules could deal a crippling blow to chip and display makers such as Samsung. Photo: Kyodo