Aum Shinrikyo founder Shoko Asahara. Photo: EPA
Will handing over of Japan’s Aum Shinrikyo founder Shoko Asahara’s ashes to family lead to group’s comeback?
- One year after the execution of the mastermind behind the deadly 1995 sarin gas attack in Tokyo, Asahara’s daughter is embroiled in a court fight with her family members for his ashes
- But authorities fear giving the guru’s remains to relatives may lead to his veneration or spark a revival of the cult
Topic | Japan
Aum Shinrikyo founder Shoko Asahara. Photo: EPA