A Japanese policeman. File photo: Kyodo
‘Quarrel about a textbook’ ends in death after Japanese boy, 13, is stabbed by fellow schoolmate
- The two teenage boys were believed to have been studying together at the suspect’s house, when they got into an argument ‘about a textbook’, police said
- A 14-year-old junior high school student has been held on suspicion of attempted murder
Topic | Japan
A Japanese policeman. File photo: Kyodo
Hideaki Kumazawa, a murder suspect and former top diplomat, being escorted by police. Photo: Reuters
Former Japanese diplomat killed his son out of fear he would attack school children, say police
- Hideaki Kumazawa, a former Japanese ambassador to the Czech Republic and previously a vice agriculture minister, is being questioned on suspicion of murdering his 44-year-old son Eiichiro on Saturday
- Kumazawa told police that his son had repeatedly attacked him and his wife, and had made threatening comments towards a nearby school
Topic | Japan
Hideaki Kumazawa, a murder suspect and former top diplomat, being escorted by police. Photo: Reuters