SCMP
A Japanese policeman. File photo: Kyodo
East Asia

‘Quarrel about a textbook’ ends in death after Japanese boy, 13, is stabbed by fellow schoolmate

  • The two teenage boys were believed to have been studying together at the suspect’s house, when they got into an argument ‘about a textbook’, police said
  • A 14-year-old junior high school student has been held on suspicion of attempted murder
Topic |   Japan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:29pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:29pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Hideaki Kumazawa, a murder suspect and former top diplomat, being escorted by police. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Former Japanese diplomat killed his son out of fear he would attack school children, say police

  • Hideaki Kumazawa, a former Japanese ambassador to the Czech Republic and previously a vice agriculture minister, is being questioned on suspicion of murdering his 44-year-old son Eiichiro on Saturday
  • Kumazawa told police that his son had repeatedly attacked him and his wife, and had made threatening comments towards a nearby school
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 4:00pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:08pm, 6 Jun, 2019

