SCMP
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the DMZ on June 30. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Donald Trump proposed DMZ meeting in letter to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un before visit: Asahi report

  • The letter was reportedly sent to Pyongyang by a senior US official, the Japanese newspaper said
  • Kim Jong-un was reportedly ‘surprised’ by Trump’s request to meet, and called the US president’s short walk over the demarcation line into North Korea ‘a very courageous and determined act’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:02pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:02pm, 6 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as they meet at the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

North Korea says US ‘hell-bent on hostile acts’ despite wanting to talk

  • Pyongyang’s UN mission says US and other countries sent joint letter calling for sanctions on North Korea around the time Trump proposed summit
  • Document urges UN member states to comply with Security Council sanctions requiring repatriation of all North Korean workers by December 22
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:53am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:29am, 4 Jul, 2019

