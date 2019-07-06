US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the DMZ on June 30. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump proposed DMZ meeting in letter to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un before visit: Asahi report
- The letter was reportedly sent to Pyongyang by a senior US official, the Japanese newspaper said
- Kim Jong-un was reportedly ‘surprised’ by Trump’s request to meet, and called the US president’s short walk over the demarcation line into North Korea ‘a very courageous and determined act’
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the DMZ on June 30. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as they meet at the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
North Korea says US ‘hell-bent on hostile acts’ despite wanting to talk
- Pyongyang’s UN mission says US and other countries sent joint letter calling for sanctions on North Korea around the time Trump proposed summit
- Document urges UN member states to comply with Security Council sanctions requiring repatriation of all North Korean workers by December 22
Topic | North Korea
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as they meet at the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas on Sunday. Photo: Reuters