Australian student Alek Sigley. Photo: AFP
East Asia

North Korea says released Australian student Alek Sigley was ‘spying and spreading propaganda’

  • KCNA said Sigley abused his status as a student by providing photos and other information to ‘anti-DPRK’ media
  • The Australian arrived in Tokyo on Thursday after telling reporters he was in ‘very good’ condition, without saying what happened to him
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:24pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:00pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Australian student Alek Sigley. Photo: AFP
Australian student Alek Sigley, 29, who was detained in North Korea, arrives at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Mystery of Alek Sigley’s detention in North Korea to linger as student vows silence

  • Minister says the 29-year-old should stay in Japan, go back to South Korea or Australia because his detention in North Korea could ‘have ended very differently’
  • It is still not clear why he was detained by the secretive North
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

John Power  

Reuters  

Published: 9:05am, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:43pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Australian student Alek Sigley, 29, who was detained in North Korea, arrives at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
