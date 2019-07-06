Australian student Alek Sigley. Photo: AFP
North Korea says released Australian student Alek Sigley was ‘spying and spreading propaganda’
- KCNA said Sigley abused his status as a student by providing photos and other information to ‘anti-DPRK’ media
- The Australian arrived in Tokyo on Thursday after telling reporters he was in ‘very good’ condition, without saying what happened to him
Australian student Alek Sigley, 29, who was detained in North Korea, arrives at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Mystery of Alek Sigley’s detention in North Korea to linger as student vows silence
- Minister says the 29-year-old should stay in Japan, go back to South Korea or Australia because his detention in North Korea could ‘have ended very differently’
- It is still not clear why he was detained by the secretive North
