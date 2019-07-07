Members of Japan’s Self-Defence Force. Photo: AP
Japan used chemical weapons during war against China and for the first time there’s a military report to prove it
- The report was compiled by a frontline nerve gas battalion of the Japanese army posted in northern China during the Second Sino-Japanese War
- Historian says it is the first discovery of a report in which the Japanese army itself details the use of poison gases
Topic | Legacy of war in Asia
