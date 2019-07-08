Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

North Koreans visit Mansu Hill to pay tribute to the late leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. Photo: AP
East Asia

Son of South Korea’s former foreign minister defects to the North, state media reports

  • Choe In-guk is the son of Choe Dok-shin, who defected to the North in 1986 with his wife after political disputes with then-president Park Chung-hee
  • Since the Korean war, more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea but it’s highly unusual for South Koreans to go north
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:43pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:50pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Koreans visit Mansu Hill to pay tribute to the late leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.