South Korean merchants step on boxes bearing logos of Japanese products during a protest rally calling for a boycott of Japanese goods. Photo: EPA
Japan rules out relaxing curbs on hi-tech exports to South Korea, insisting WTO regulations have not been breached
- Japan announced restrictions on materials used in smartphone displays and chips being exported to South Korea
- In response, South Korean social media users have begun calling for a boycott of Japanese products
Topic | Japan
South Korean demonstrators urge a boycott of Japanese goods. Photo: EPA
Japan-South Korea ‘trade war’: Moon warns Tokyo not to ‘force Seoul’s hand’ over curbs on hi-tech exports
- The South Korean president will meet heads of 30 major conglomerates on Wednesday to discuss a response to Japan’s announcement
- He said Seoul preferred ‘a diplomatic settlement’ as tit-for-tat measures were undesirable for both countries
Topic | Trade
