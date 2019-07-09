Channels

Kurdish fighters fire rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria, in June 2017. Asia is grappling with how to handle the hundreds of ISIS followers returning home from fighting in the Middle East. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

South Korean man investigated over bid to join ISIS, theft of detonating devices

  • The 23-year-old allegedly propagated terrorist activities by uploading videos and materials of ISIS’ acts, and was in contact with members of the group
  • He is suspected of stealing the detonators for explosives during his stint in the military, but has denied any links to the militant group
Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Published: 4:23pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:57pm, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

An Indonesian policeman stands guard near the memorial monument for victims of the 2002 Bali bombings, which were carried out by Jemaah Islamiah. Photo: AFP
Society

Why a resurgent Jemaah Islamiah in Indonesia is also bad news for Malaysia and Singapore

  • Little has been heard of the Southeast Asian offshoot of al-Qaeda for the past five years, but the arrest of JI leader Para Wijayanto reveals it is on the rise
  • Self-funded with income from palm oil, and with a renewed focus on recruitment, experts warn that the group poses a renewed threat to the region
Topic |   Islamic militancy
Amy Chew

Published: 12:15pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:10pm, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

