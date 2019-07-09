Choe In-guk gives a statement to North Korean media after his defection. Photo: AP
South Korean defector lived life ‘in pain’ before move to North, says friend
- Choe In-guk, 72, arrived in Pyongyang on Saturday – following in the footsteps of his parents who switched allegiance in 1986
- His friends say he could not shake the ‘infamous’ association and had struggled to find a stable job
Topic | South Korea
Choe In-guk gives a statement to North Korean media after his defection. Photo: AP
North Koreans visit Mansu Hill to pay tribute to the late leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. Photo: AP
Son of South Korea’s former foreign minister defects to the North, state media reports
- Choe In-guk is the son of Choe Dok-shin, who defected to the North in 1986 with his wife after political disputes with then-president Park Chung-hee
- Since the Korean war, more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea but it’s highly unusual for South Koreans to go north
Topic | North Korea
North Koreans visit Mansu Hill to pay tribute to the late leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. Photo: AP