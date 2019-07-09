Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Choe In-guk gives a statement to North Korean media after his defection. Photo: AP
East Asia

South Korean defector lived life ‘in pain’ before move to North, says friend

  • Choe In-guk, 72, arrived in Pyongyang on Saturday – following in the footsteps of his parents who switched allegiance in 1986
  • His friends say he could not shake the ‘infamous’ association and had struggled to find a stable job
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:20pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:20pm, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Choe In-guk gives a statement to North Korean media after his defection. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
North Koreans visit Mansu Hill to pay tribute to the late leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. Photo: AP
East Asia

Son of South Korea’s former foreign minister defects to the North, state media reports

  • Choe In-guk is the son of Choe Dok-shin, who defected to the North in 1986 with his wife after political disputes with then-president Park Chung-hee
  • Since the Korean war, more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea but it’s highly unusual for South Koreans to go north
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:43pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:50pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Koreans visit Mansu Hill to pay tribute to the late leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.