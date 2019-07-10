Channels

South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: AP
East Asia

South Korea’s Moon warns Tokyo against taking trade dispute into ‘dead-end street’

  • President Moon Jae-in met with senior executives from 30 leading companies and criticised Japan for imposing export curbs on three materials for political purposes
  • Moon said he would ‘drastically’ increase spending and support domestic production to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers
Topic |   Moon Jae-in
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 4:21pm, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:23pm, 10 Jul, 2019

South Korean demonstrators urge a boycott of Japanese goods. Photo: EPA
Geopolitics

Japan-South Korea ‘trade war’: Moon warns Tokyo not to ‘force Seoul’s hand’ over export curbs on hi-tech materials

  • The South Korean president will meet heads of 30 major conglomerates on Wednesday to discuss a response to Japan’s announcement
  • He said Seoul preferred ‘a diplomatic settlement’ as tit-for-tat measures were undesirable for both countries
Topic |   Trade
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 6:00pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:25pm, 9 Jul, 2019

