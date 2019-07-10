South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: AP
South Korea’s Moon warns Tokyo against taking trade dispute into ‘dead-end street’
- President Moon Jae-in met with senior executives from 30 leading companies and criticised Japan for imposing export curbs on three materials for political purposes
- Moon said he would ‘drastically’ increase spending and support domestic production to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers
Moon Jae-in
South Korean demonstrators urge a boycott of Japanese goods. Photo: EPA
