A volunteer picks up plastic products during a clean-up campaign in Nara, Japan, on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo via AP
East Asia

Japan’s famous Nara deer dying from eating plastic bags

  • Nine of the animals were found with masses of plastic in their stomachs, wildlife group says
  • More than 1,000 deer live Nara Park, where tourists are forbidden from feeding them any food besides special crackers
Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:26am, 11 Jul, 2019

