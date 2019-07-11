A volunteer picks up plastic products during a clean-up campaign in Nara, Japan, on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo via AP
Japan’s famous Nara deer dying from eating plastic bags
- Nine of the animals were found with masses of plastic in their stomachs, wildlife group says
- More than 1,000 deer live Nara Park, where tourists are forbidden from feeding them any food besides special crackers
Topic | Japan
