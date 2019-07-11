Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A South Korean soldier near the demilitarised zone. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

South Korea’s anti-gay laws for soldiers are ‘a blight on the country’s human rights record’, Amnesty says

  • Amnesty urged South Korea to repeal Article 92-6 of the Military Criminal Act, which it said effectively prohibited and punished sex between male soldiers
  • Homosexual activity is not criminalised for South Korean civilians, but same-sex couples do not have the right to marry of adopt
Topic |   LGBTI
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:48am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:51am, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A South Korean soldier near the demilitarised zone. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.