A South Korean soldier near the demilitarised zone. Photo: Reuters
South Korea’s anti-gay laws for soldiers are ‘a blight on the country’s human rights record’, Amnesty says
- Amnesty urged South Korea to repeal Article 92-6 of the Military Criminal Act, which it said effectively prohibited and punished sex between male soldiers
- Homosexual activity is not criminalised for South Korean civilians, but same-sex couples do not have the right to marry of adopt
Topic | LGBTI
