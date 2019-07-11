Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump walked out of February’s Hanoi summit without a deal after North Korea’s Kim Jong-un asked for the removal of nearly all sanctions in return for dismantling the country’s main nuclear facility. Photo: AFP
East Asia

US mulls sanction suspensions if North Korea agrees to denuclearisation, Yonhap reports

  • Washington is considering lifting sanctions on Pyongyang’s exports of coal and textiles for 12 to 18 months, according to the South Korean news agency
  • But the potential deal is contingent on the hermit kingdom dismantling its main nuclear facility and freezing its entire nuclear programme, a source says
Topic |   North Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 8:00pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 11 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump walked out of February’s Hanoi summit without a deal after North Korea’s Kim Jong-un asked for the removal of nearly all sanctions in return for dismantling the country’s main nuclear facility. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.