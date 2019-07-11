US President Donald Trump walked out of February’s Hanoi summit without a deal after North Korea’s Kim Jong-un asked for the removal of nearly all sanctions in return for dismantling the country’s main nuclear facility. Photo: AFP
US mulls sanction suspensions if North Korea agrees to denuclearisation, Yonhap reports
- Washington is considering lifting sanctions on Pyongyang’s exports of coal and textiles for 12 to 18 months, according to the South Korean news agency
- But the potential deal is contingent on the hermit kingdom dismantling its main nuclear facility and freezing its entire nuclear programme, a source says
Topic | North Korea
