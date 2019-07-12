Kim You-geun, deputy chief of South Korea’s presidential national security office. Photo: AP
South Korea demands Japan show proof it violated UN sanctions against North Korea
- Seoul wants an international investigation into Tokyo’s claims, but acknowledged it had detected illegal shipments of items that could be used as chemical weapons to North Korea, China and Iran
- Tokyo last week tightened the approval process for Japanese shipments to South Korea, saying sensitive materials can only be sent to trustworthy trade partners
Topic | South Korea
Analysts say that if global microchip supply lines are threatened, Chinese firms like Huawei may benefit. Photo: Reuters
How China can win a ‘trade war’ between Japan and South Korea
- Chinese companies including Huawei are well-placed to capitalise as Seoul and Tokyo take aim at each other’s tech firms, analysts say
- Meanwhile, Beijing’s diplomats have another reason to smile
Topic | Japan
