Kim You-geun, deputy chief of South Korea’s presidential national security office. Photo: AP
East Asia

South Korea demands Japan show proof it violated UN sanctions against North Korea

  • Seoul wants an international investigation into Tokyo’s claims, but acknowledged it had detected illegal shipments of items that could be used as chemical weapons to North Korea, China and Iran
  • Tokyo last week tightened the approval process for Japanese shipments to South Korea, saying sensitive materials can only be sent to trustworthy trade partners
Published: 4:58pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:49pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Analysts say that if global microchip supply lines are threatened, Chinese firms like Huawei may benefit. Photo: Reuters
Geopolitics

How China can win a ‘trade war’ between Japan and South Korea

  • Chinese companies including Huawei are well-placed to capitalise as Seoul and Tokyo take aim at each other’s tech firms, analysts say
  • Meanwhile, Beijing’s diplomats have another reason to smile
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 7:00am, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:57pm, 10 Jul, 2019

