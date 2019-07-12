American actor Kim Basinger (L) holds mock dog meat during a rally in Seoul. Photo: Reuters/Yonhap
US actress Kim Basinger leads protests on ‘dog meat day’ in South Korea
- ‘They do not need your tears, they need your help. We have to end this cruelty on this planet’, Basinger said
- Dog meat restaurants are a dwindling business in South Korea in recent years as pets grow in popularity
Topic | South Korea
American actor Kim Basinger (L) holds mock dog meat during a rally in Seoul. Photo: Reuters/Yonhap