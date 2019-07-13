North Koreans who defected to the South tear pictures of Kim Jong-un in Seoul. Photo: AFP
Pyongyang calling: how North Korea pressures defectors to the South
- Ju Gyung-bae’s sister defected to South Korea but was pressured to return. She turned herself in at the North Korean embassy in Beijing
- Defectors who reached the South have been contacted more often since Kim Jong-un came to power in 2011. They are now being strong-armed in organising delivery of items banned under UN sanctions to the North
Topic | North Korea
North Koreans who defected to the South tear pictures of Kim Jong-un in Seoul. Photo: AFP