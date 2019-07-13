Adult students in a class at Wooridul School in Seoul. Photo: AFP
‘I don’t know much’: North Korean defectors head back to school in the South to ‘re-educate’ themselves
- In North Korea, much of the curriculum is devoted to the official biographies of the Kim leadership, so students learn to ‘appreciate the love and care of the great leaders’
- The education system means North Korean escapees enter the South with a lack of basic knowledge normally learnt at primary and middle schools
Topic | South Korea
