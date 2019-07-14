Bread became a regular part of the Japanese diet during the lean postwar years. Photo: Shutterstock
Rice for breakfast? Not anymore: More Japanese waking up to perfectly toasted bread
- Bread has become a regular part of the diet since the lean postwar years, and today, hi-tech gadgets exist to help Japanese enjoy the perfectly slice of white bread
- The growing popularity of bread has coincided with a steady decline in rice consumption
Topic | Japan
Bread became a regular part of the Japanese diet during the lean postwar years. Photo: Shutterstock